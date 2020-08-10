Representing Charleston at the 1926 National “Charleston” Contest

On a pair of snowy evenings in Chicago in February 1926, two young dancers from Charleston competed with other couples to determine the most proficient “Charlestoners” in the United States. Spectators judged their steps to be the most graceful and refined, especially in contrast to the contestants who flailed through the dance with bewildering speed. In the end, the Lowcountry couple failed to win honors for their subdued interpretation of the popular dance, but the mayor and the local business community deemed the entire Jazz-Age adventure to be a marketing triumph.
In the summer of 1925, most Charlestonians were ambivalent about the name-sake dance then popular across the country. When Grace Jackson of Brooklyn, mother of the young professional dancer, Bee Jackson, asked the Mayor of Charleston to hand her daughter the keys to the city for all the work she was doing to promote it, local leaders scratched their heads. Mrs. Jackson’s request started a conversation, however, that provoked city officials and local business leaders to consider embracing the marketing potential of the popular dance sensation. The invitation to send a Charleston delegation to a national dance competition in Chicago hooked the city’s interest, and a series of local elimination dances in January 1926 identified best (white) amateur Charleston-dancing couple in the area.
