Preservation Society for Charleston

This year, the Preservation Society will begin to celebrate its centennial. It seems a good time to step back from our day to day work and reflect on what the Society has meant to Charleston over its first 100 years, even as the City itself marks its 350th anniversary. As the oldest preservation membership organization around, we have amassed a lengthy record of successes and more than a fe w disappointments. The evidence lies throughout the city, in buildings saved and buildings improved, in buildings lost and neighborhoods changed forever. To paraphrase the stone plaque on the grave of the 18th century British architect Sir Christopher Wren “ if you seek our monument, look around you.”
Were it not for the long ago efforts of the dedicated citizens who started the Preservation Society, there would be no Manigault House, no Rainbow Row, none of the now iconic dwellings on Tradd Street, St. Michael’s Alley, and King Street where residents and visitors alike wander amid time honored beauty. In fact, the Historic District itself would not exist: it was Susan Pringle Frost, the founder of the Preservation Society, who led the push for the ordinance creating the “Old and Historic District” in 1931, a zoning ordinance that has since been emulated across the country and is widely known as the “Charleston ordinance.”
Were it not for the more recent efforts of the Preservation Society, the Jame s Island Connector would terminate at Broad Street, the Archer School on Charleston’s East Side would have been demolished instead of becoming affordable housing, and the City would be overrun with short term rentals.
Counterbalancing those successes, of course, are the irretrievable losses. The Charleston Orphan House at 160 Calhoun was demolished to make way for the new Sears Roebuck building on Calhoun Street, next to the Francis Marion Hotel. The Quaker Burial Ground at the corner of King and Queen is now a parking garage. And despite the many incongruous high rise buildings that the Society prevented from being built next to residential neighborhoods, we watch as a massive high rise construction project goes up at the curve of Broad into Lockwood.
But in the end, a list of successes and failures, of losses prevented and losses sustained, does not do justice to what the Preservation Society truly means to our city. At its best, this organization, which came about for the express purpose of protecting what is special about Charleston an organization that was established by citizens and for citizens bestows a sense of hopefulness upon all those who are concerned about the future of this city. Most of us are busy managing the many challenges that currently face us, yet most of us care deeply about our neighborhoods and the city as a whole. Flooding, ill considered development, a resumption of excessive tourist activity these are among the factors that affect the way we live in and experience Charleston. And when we are too busy to pay attention to the plans, the proposals, and the details, how reassuring it is to know that a century old organization small but powerful, thoughtful but nimble, candid but professional is doing our homework for us, working behind the scenes with developers, neighborhoods, homeowners, political leaders, and City staff to get it right, standing up for Charleston.
For nearly 100 years, the Preservation Society has been the voice for those who live in Charleston, who work in Charleston, who love this city. We are no longer focused on saving historic ironwork or preventing the demolition of a single iconic building, as our founder and her fellow citizens were although our staff is present at every meeting of City Council, th e BAR, the BZA, and the Planning Commission to offer our expertise on individual projects and applications. These days, our perspective spans the entire city of Charleston, from Byrnes Down to Daniel Island, from Johns Island to Gadsden Street. We know that the triple threat of flooding, over tourism, and a plethora of poorly designed and value engineered big box buildings will continue to have impacts on all the neighborhoods of Charleston, in varying ways. Our goal for our centennial and beyond is to gather up the voices of Charlestonians across the city and advocate, as we have advocated these 100 years, for the best possible outcomes for all of our citizens. Charleston is a place we refuse to lose, and as we celebrate the beginning of our second century, we intend to redouble our efforts and broaden our base of support so that we can continue to make headway on these issues that are so vitally important to our city’ s future.