Museum's 200 Years Are Showing

This is the first year of the third century of service to the Charleston area, the state and the nation of the Charleston Museum, the nation's oldest.
And, while venerability is one of its claims to fame, the greatest accolade due the Museum is for its almost uninterrupted record as a vital part of the education process for many citizens.
As it enters its third century, the Museum is also entering an era of change, both internal and external. The building it occupies, an 1890 era convention hall, has for many years been obviously inadequate to display properly the Museum's valuable collections. In addition, the former Thompson Auditorium is not fireproof, offering no protection to one of the most varied - and very valuable-collections in the nation. In 1773, the Charleston Library Society, itself a young organization, initiated what was to become today's Museum. At the January meeting that year. Lt. Gov. William Bull, society president, suggested a committee be established for the purpose of "promoting a natural history of the province."
The society's board approved and 21 men were named to the committee with instructions to report on their progress. A prospectus was published and Charles Cotes worth Pinckney, Thomas Heyward Jr., Dr. Peter Fayssoux and Dr. Alexander Baron were named curators.
This was one of the first, if not the first natural history organizations in the nation. It was a forerunner of the Natural History Society which still is affiliated with the Museum.
The advent of the American Revolution in 1776 brought activities of the society to a halt and in 1778, a fire destroyed most of the Library Society's books and its museum. Until 1792, the society met at the residence of DanielCannon in Queen Street near Church.
After 1792, the society occupied part of one floor of the State House at Broad and Meeting. That building had burned but was rebuilt as the Charleston County Courthouse after the capital was moved to Columbia.
It was in 1815 that the museum was transferred to the recently organized Library and Philosophical Society of South Carolina and given the title "The Museum of South Carolina."
The collection and library were placed in a frame building in Chalmers Street where they remained until 1828 when the society moved its material to the recently built S. C. Medical College off Queen Street, west of Logan. It was destined to remain there even after the society itself ceased to exist.
The Civil War not only halted acquisitions but caused the loss of valuable collections. The Museum then was moved to the College of Charleston where it remained until after 1900.
Throughout its two centuries of existence, the Museum has maintained close connections with the Library Society, the Natural History Society, the Medical College(now the Medical University of South Carolina) and the College of Charleston.
By the advent of this century the Museum had rather definitely outgrown its quarters at the College of Charleston and the college was pressed for space itself. When the Thompson Memorial Auditorium, which had been built in the early 1890s, became available, it was acquired and the collections were moved there in 1907-08 and the name "Charleston Museum " was adopted.
The new location on Rutledge Avenue south of Calhoun, not only provided adequate space for the existing collections, it afforded room for additional ones and the museum staff and friends throughout the last seven decades have been diligent in accumulating artifacts.
So much so, that the building is literally bursting at the seams.
In 1911, the City of Charleston was the sole source of income except for memberships and door collections and the Museum's budget was a limited one. The report for the year 1912 is indicative of the broad program carried out by the Museum and the lack of funds and staff.
In his report to the Trustees of the College of Charleston that year, Director Paul M. Rea reported receipts of $4,000 from the city, $1.152 from 54 members and $216 from rents.
The Museum's continuing association with the College of Charleston and Medical College is revealed in Rea's report. He mentions funds received from the College of Charleston for "maintenance of its department of biology and geology and from the Medical college for the department of embryology and physiology."
Rea stated:"Both of these colleges are affiliated with the Museum and the work of the departments mentioned is conducted in the Museum laboratory and classroom."
The Museum's program for public school education was an ongoing one in 1912 and Miss Laura M. Bragg, who later headed the Museum, was publishing annually a bulletin that contained a listing; "What the Museum Offers the Schools." At that time the Museum had 23 travelling exhibits and more were being prepared each year.
The varied interests of the Museum 70 years ago is indicated in Rea's report. The American egret was in danger of becoming extinct and the Charleston Museum was one of the major forces fighting for protection of
the birds. When it was discovered that agricultural tree cutting had destroyed, the rookery used by herons near Seccessionville on James Island, the Museum raised money, bought the island and replanted it with trees.
Also in 1912, the Museum was continuing its publication of scientific booklets. Work was continuing on cataloging the Ravenel herbarium, one of the best plant collections extant, and on discussing preservation and publication of the Bachman catalog of Charleston area plants.
Since then, the Museum's collections have grown, its school programs have been greatly expanded and it has moved into the field of general community education with films, slides, publications, lectures and other means of disseminating knowledge.
Some of the major projects include the "Hall of Man,"· opened in 1916 and depicting the cultural history of homo sapiens. In 1919, a new department was opened covering the culture of South Carolina. Today it is recognized as one of the best such collections on regional Americana.
The Children's Room was opened in 1921 and, with variations, continues as a part of the program to reach the very young.
In 1928, the Museum acquired the first of its historic house branches, the Heyward Washington House in Church Street. Five years later it obtained the Joseph Manigault House at Meeting Street and Ashmead Place. Each is operated as a public museum on a year-round basis and each has become a major tourist attraction in Charleston.
Collections in the Museum range from the highly technical to the refreshingly simple and, in fact, the Charleston Museum literally has something for everyone.
One of the most amazing facets of the Museum is the fact that its staff and membership were able to do as much as they have done with so little financial help. In all the years that it has afforded people fascinating educational opportunities, the Museum has received only token support. Most of that has come from the City of Charleston, which placed the Museum under its aegis after it moved from the College of Charleston to Rutledge Avenue.
The museum building today is almost in a slate of collapse. It was built more than 80 years ago as a temporary auditorium and today's construction people feel that it is almost a miracle that it has lasted this long.
Museum officials this year launched a two-pronged effort to obtain funds for a new building. They started a $1,200,000 fund drive for capital purposes and want to put a $6,000,000 bond issue before the voters this fall. That would include a $4 million bond issue for the county and $2 million for the city.
The funds would be used for a new building adequate to display all of the Museum collections with provisions for lectures, motion pictures and other educational programs.
Backers of the Museums plan believe voters will approve the bond issues if they have information concerning the major role played by the Museum in the area's education. That it has been a great part of the educational system is indicated by the number of school children who visit it annually and who have access to its travelling exhibits, films and lecturers.
Today, the Museum owns collections that range from fossil remains of early man to items from the Space Age from early incandescent light bulbs to information on laser beams; from hand carved Indian canoes to delicately sewn dresses made from silk produced in Colonial Carolina; from dioramas of historic events to actual rooms from historic houses; from odd looking geodes to delicately carved scrimshaw and, in fact, a liberal education that is, available to everyone.
The Museum has come a long way from that cold January day in 1773 when a committee was established to study natural history. It still has a giant step to make in order to fulfill the premise of its founders, that of adding to the knowledge of the area.
The Museum directors and staff believe that giant step can best be made through community wide support of a general bond issue, a move that would let the general public share in the support of an institution that has done so much for their area.
Originally published: Charleston Evening Post, Aug 7, 1974