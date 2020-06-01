Hucksters’ Paradise: Mobile Food in Urban Charleston, Part 2

The business of peddling food through the streets is an ancient practice that became a part of Charleston’s culinary scene during the colonial era. The real “golden age” of local huckstering dawned after the Civil War, when scores of formerly-enslaved people expanded this popular and convenient form of marketing. As technology transformed commerce in the early twentieth century, the dwindling numbers of urban hucksters became nostalgic characters in an increasingly romanticized version of Charleston history. But they never really disappeared from local streets, and their legacy continues in the twenty-first century.
The vast majority of the hucksters operating on the streets of Charleston in centuries past were men and women of African descent. Prior to the arrival of emancipation in 1865, most were enslaved residents of the city whose legal owners empowered them to work independently in the streets and generate a bit of money. The end of slavery severed traditional ties of racial co-dependence and forced many people to scramble to find new sources of income. At the same time, thousands of people living on rural plantations felt inspired to come to Charleston to begin new lives in the vibrant city. With few opportunities for education and vocational training, many poor freedmen and women hustled food in the streets as a practical means of earning a living. Selling fruit, vegetables, fish, or cakes required very little experience or investment from day to day. As long as one was willing to work long hours in all kinds of weather toting food through the streets, there was a constant demand that generated a slim margin of profit.
