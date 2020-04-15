Horse Cars And Trolleys Served City's Population

Hoofs on cobblestone is a rare sound.
Gone are the days when horsepower and manpower were the main sources of transportation in Charleston.
People began hoping to increase their speed of transportation in the city about 1830 when railroading was in its infancy.
However railroads proved impractical for city transportation.
A dependable saddle horse or buggy remained the only means of rapid transportation in Charleston until 1865.
It was in that year that the Charleston City Railway Company began operating the first horse car company in the city.
The idea of horse drawn rail cars had been tried successfully in New York 32 years earlier.
It was found that animals could pull heavier loads with greater comfort to passengers if the wagons were on the rails.
MASS SYSTEM
So through a combination of hoofs and rails the city's first mass transportation system developed.
Livery stable receipts began to fall immediately.
They never recovered.
Now, for five cents a passenger could be transported close to his destination anywhere in the city.
The Enterprise Street Railway Company, the second horse car company was incorporated in 1871.
The two companies operated 17 hours a day.
Trotting horses with bells around their necks pulling little cars containing 16 to 20 people seated on long benches were familiar sights in the late 1800s.
Mixed in the busy transportation scene were flat horse cars being drawn from the steam railway stations to ships waiting at the Cooper River wharfs.
In 1894 the bicycle was coming into its own as a cheap form of transportation and horse car companies were beginning to worry a little.
ELECTRIC CARS
Electric cars were beginning to interest the public transportation officials.
In 1897 the Charleston City Railway Company, re-organized with northern capital, bought the local horse car companies and put the first electric car system in operation.
The bright-colored electric cars with their trolley poles extending from the lanterned roofs to the overhead wire became immediately popular in spite of their noise.
The Charleston Seashore Railway Company was formed in 1898 to provide transportation for Mt. Pleasant, Sullivan's Island and the Isle of Palm's. The company also provided lights for Mt. Pleasant.
It also obtained control of the Cooper River ferries - Sappho and Pocosin.
On Feb. 21, 1899 all of Charleston's utilities were joined to form the Charleston Consolidated Railway Gas and Electric Company.
The busiest periods for the trolley service were: Sunday, Gala Week, during baseball games, the circus, Memorial Day and holidays when people took trips to Chicora Park - the site of the Navy Yard.
In 1915 the suburban line was extended from the Navy Yard to North Charleston to accommodate the growing area.
AUTOMOBILE
The automobile, which made a limited appearance at the turn of the century, didn't adversely affect the street railway until after World War I.
In 1921 trolleys did their peak business in Charleston.
From then on it was downhill.
The last electric trolley cars were purchased in 1928.
Now, automobiles were coming into their own and pushing the trolleys out of the transportation picture.
In 1937 the decision was made to change the entire system to motor buses.
Tracks still lie hidden beneath streets long ago surfaced to accommodate automobiles.
Charleston, like the nation, had fallen in love with the automobile.
With its proliferation have come problems undreamed of at the turn of the century when mass city transportation was in vogue.
Providing streets, roads, expressways and parking facilities for the ever growing car population is a nightmare for governmental planners.
As some planners see it, the only hope for the cities is to get the population back into the use of mass transportation facilities.
But, the honeymoon between man and his car isn't over.
The love affair has Charleston, like other cities, practically ripping at the seams.
Originally Published: The News and Courier - Charleston Evening Post, Tricentennial Edition March 31st, 1970