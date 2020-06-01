Hicks: William Rhett arrives on the Charles Town scene

This week’s installment of the Charleston history serial features the first appearance of someone still well-known in the city today: William Rhett.
Col. Rhett was perhaps Charleston’s first true Renaissance Man. He did a bit of everything – ran a rice plantation, was a ship captain, commanded the militia, held the title of receiver-general for the Lords Proprietors and served as a member of the colony’s governing Assembly.
This week’s column chronicles his role in building the city’s first wall and defense works … as well as his efforts to run off some marauding Frenchmen. Here’s a little more of his backstory:
Rhett was born in Britain in 1666 – just four years before the original settlers landed at Albemarle Point. He immigrated to the colony in 1694, before he was even 30, and quickly insinuated himself in multiple facets of the city’s development. Some of his descendants would also play roles in Charleston history.
Rhett’s further contributions, particularly to the city’s defense, will figure into future installments of the history serial, including his penchant for tangling with pirates. Stay tuned.
Of note, Rhett is also probably the first person named in the serial whose house still stands in Charleston.
The two-story Ansonborough home sits at 54 Hasell Street, was originally called Plantation Point and became Rhett’s primary residence around 1716. In those days, that was practically country living – the two-story dwelling sat outside the wall Rhett helped build.
Aside from sheltering the colonel’s family in the final years of his life, the house has another claim to Charleston fame. A century after Rhett resided there, it became the birthplace of yet another notable South Carolinian: future governor and military leader Wade Hampton.
The house has undergone extensive and numerous renovations in the past 300 years, and is a private residence today. So please, only admire it from the street.