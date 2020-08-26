Hicks: A brief biographical sketch of William Moultrie, planter, politician and patriot

Editors note: Local columnist, Brian Hicks has created installments for a serialized history of Charleston to commemorate its 350th anniversary. This article is a special supplemental from this weeks seventeenth installment.
William Moultrie makes his first appearance in the Charleston 350 history serial this week, and it certainly won’t be his last.
After all, (spoiler alert) he’s destined to become South Carolina’s governor in the serial’s near future.
Of all the city’s prominent colonial-era figures, Moultrie may be the best-known locally these days. That’s largely because his name is attached to the Sullivan’s island fort (site of the battle in this week’s episode) and many people still recognize that it’s his militia flag that later became the inspiration for South Carolina’s state flag.
But please, let’s not re-debate that whole crescent moon vs. gorget thing here.
Moultrie was a Charles Town native, born in 1730 to Dr. John Moultrie and his wife, Lucrietta Cooper. He became a successful planter and – like his contemporary, Henry Laurens – later in life would question his assumptions about the morality of slavery.
Moultrie was, like many prominent Charles Town colonists, a politician and a member of the Commons House. But he is mostly remembered as a military leader, first in the Indian Wars, and then as a colonel in the 2nd South Carolina Regiment.
The Battle of Sullivan’s Island recounted in this week’s installment, cemented Moultrie’s military reputation. The Continental Congress officially recognized Moultrie’s leadership in 1776 and passed a resolution thanking him for the victory.
And after the Revolution, Fort Sullivan was renamed in his honor.
Moultrie played key roles in defending Port Royal and the Black Swamp after his regiment was absorbed into the Continental Army … where he was promoted to the rank of General.
He proved to be a skilled battle tactician and his refusal to retreat from Sullivan’s Island was just foreshadowing of his general attitude toward backing down. Even as the Continental Army gave ground in South Carolina, Moultrie wouldn’t fall back … unless it was part of a savvy maneuver to outwit the Brits.
Moultrie’s next appearance in the serial comes with the 1780 Siege of Charles Town and, without giving too much away, his loyalty to the colony will be tested. Of course, Moultrie survived and by 1785 was installed as South Carolina’s governor – a post he would hold for two non-consecutive terms.