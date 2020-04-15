Early Steam Locomotive Compared To 'Live Rocket'

"One half salamander, one half alligator, as he eats fire, breaths steam, and feeds upon lightwood..."
This was The Charleston Courier's description of the State's first steam locomotive which made its initial run on Christmas, 1830.
"The train flew on the wings the wind at a speed of 15 to 25 miles per hour annihilating time and space and leaving all the world behind," the Courier described the first run.
"Best Friend of Charleston" was one of the first steam locomotives to be built in the United States. It operated on the South Carolina Canal and Rail Road line.
WOOD TRACKS
The tracks were constructed of wood with an iron band fixed to the top of the rails.
E. L. Miller of Charleston designed the engine. It was built by the West Point Foundry at Cold Springs, N. Y., at a cost of $4,000.
Resembling an old fashioned wine bottle made of steel, the body rested vertically on the rear of a four-wheel platform. The entire locomotive weighed 4½ tons and developed 12 horse power. Its top speed, without cars, was about 35 miles an hour. When hauling between 40 to 50 passengers in its four or five cars, it could make, at times, up to 25 miles an hour.
A local historian recorded his experience on the early train saying it "darted forth like a live rocket, scattering sparks and flames from either side, passed over three salt water creeks, hop, step and jump and landed us all safe at the end of the line before any of us had time to determine whether or not it was prudent to be scared."
1831 TRIP
On January 15, 1831, the Courier reported another journey on the line: "The trip was performed with two pleasure cars attached and a small carriage fitted for the occasion upon which was a detachment of U. S. Troops and a field piece which had been politely granted by Major Belton for the occasion. At each stop the cannon was fired with cheers from passengers and astonished spectators. Delegations of pretty girls spread flowers on the rail as the snorting engine approached."
The road was opened to Branchville on Nov. 7, 1832 and to Bamberg in February. 1833. It finally was completed to Hamburg - 136 miles away - on October 3, 1833.
On this date Gov. Robert Y. Hayne left Charleston at 5:45 a.m. on "Best Friend" and arrived at Aikenville, 120 miles away, at 5 p.m. The train had to make frequent stops along the way to obtain wood to fire its boiler and water to generate steam.
WORLD'S LONGEST
At the time the line was completed from Charleston to Hamberg, it was the longest railroad in the world.
"Best Friend's'' annoying habit of hissing steam brought about its untimely demise.
It was on June 17, 1831 when Friend's end came.
A Negro helper, finding himself temporarily alone with the engine got tired of hearing the hissing noise. He tied down the safety valve shutting off the escaping steam.
The simple· law of physics took over.
Pieces of the "Friend" were used for construction of the state's third locomotive - "The Phoenix."
Originally Published: The News and Courier - Charleston Evening Post, Tricentennial Edition March 31st, 1970