Chas.-Born Biologist Honored On Centennial Of His Birth

Charleston-born biologist Ernest Everett Just was honored today in a centennial recognition of his birth at a symposium at S.C. State College in Orangeburg.
An autograph session and reception for Just's biography. "Black Apollo of Science.," by Dr. Kenneth R. Manning of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is planned for noon Saturday at Waring Historical Library on the Medical University of South Carolina campus.
Just, born August 14, 1883, was the first black American to be professionally recognized for his work. He died in 1941.
The symposium gave scientists and others interested in the sciences an opportunity to pay tribute to Just and to bear speakers from Dartmouth College, the University of Chicago, Howard University and Harvard University.
Also, the first strike of the Ernest Everett Just medallion was presented to Dr. Albert B. Sabin, former emeritus distinguished research professor of biomedicine at the Medical University of South Carolina. According to a spokesman for S.C. State College, Sabin is ill and was unable to accept the medallion in person.
Just's biography by Manning, a science historian, discloses many aspects of Just's life - bis career and its effects on him personally. Just has been a neglected person in the history of science, Manning maintains.
Just's father and paternal grandfather were wharf builders in Charleston, his father dying when Just was only 4 years old His mother supported the family by teaching school and by establishing a cooperative farm and industrial settlement named Maryville in her honor.
After receiving his early education in his mother's school, Just attended the Academy of South Carolina State College and Kimball Union Academy in Meridan, N.H., where he was editor of the school newspaper and highest ranking member his class.
Just then entered Dartmouth College where he earned highest departmental honors in history and biology and was awarded a bachelor of arts degree magna cum laude. In 1907, Just joined the faculty of Howard University as an instructor in English. His organizing of the first drama group at Howard led to the development of professional instruction at the school.
In 1909, Just began graduate training at the Marine Biological Laboratory at Woods Hole, Mass., and received his Ph.D. in zoology in 1915 from the University of Chicago, distinguishing himself in fields of cellular physiology and experimental embryology.
According to an Aug. 14 entry in the Congressional Record requesting national recognition of Just, Sen. Ernest Hollings wrote, "Although today Just is noted for his contributions of life sciences, he was rightfully disturbed that as a black man his value to the human race was viewed as limited."
Just spent several of his later years doing research in Germany, Italy and France. In 1915, he received the first Springarn Medal awarded by the NAACP given "to the man or woman of African descent and American citizenship who shall have made the highest achievement during the preceding year or years in any honorable field of endeavor."
On returning to the United States. Just served as head of the department of zoology at Howard University.
Originally published - The Evening Post, Oct. 21, 1983