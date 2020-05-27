Celebration 100 Years of Achievement

Second Day's Program on Founding Reformed Judaism
FORMER RABBIS OF K. K. BETH ELOHIM MAKE ADDRESSES
In Morning-Banquet Tonight'-D.r. Silverman Honor Guest
A service Saturday morning opened the second day's program for the celebration of of the 100th anniversary of the founding of Reformed Judaism in the United States. An event which occurred in Charleston November 21, 1824, and which is being impressively commemorated by the K.K. Beth Elohim congregation of this city.
The celebration opened Friday evening with a service at the synagogue on Hasell Street, and at one of the most noted Jewish divines in the United States delivering the principal address, Dr. Joseph Silverman, rabbi emirates of Temple Emanuel, New York, who spoke in eloquent and scholarly style on the topic of Reformed Judaism. A banquet Saturday night at the Francis Hotel, and a combined meeting of the Sabbath School and Temple Sisterhood organizations on Sunday will conclude the program.
Former Rabbi Here
Two former rabbis of K.K. B.E. congregation spoke at the Saturday service, held in the Hasell street synagogue in the morning. They were Dr. Barnett A. Elzas and Dr. Issac E Marcusson. Dr. David Levy, a former rabbi, delivered an address at the Friday evening service.
As was the case at the opening service, a very large audience was present for the exercises Saturday morning. The synagogue, which is among the interesting architectural treasures of Charleston, was beautifully decorated, smilax and yellow chrysanthemums prevailing. Special music was rendered for the occasion by a double quartet, led by Miss Ella Hyams, organist. In tradition to the congregation, a number of visitors, local and out-of-town, attended the service, the public having been invited.
Morning Service
The service began with a organ voluntary, followed by the singing of "Adon Olam," by the choir. The service for the Sabbath was read by Rabbi Herbert C. Strauss, of the children of Israel Congregation, Augusta, Ga., and upon the conclusion of this the choir and congregation joined in singing "One God, One Lord."
The first speaker was Mrs. Emil Bauer, of Atlanta, Ga., director of the National Federation of Temple Sisterhoods. A solo, "How Lovely Are Thy Dwellings," was sung, after which Dr. Elzas, now rabbi of the congregation Beth Miriam, Long Branch, N.J., delivered an address. Dr. Elzas was the rabbi of the local synagogue from 1894 to 1909, and was succeeded by Rabbi I.E. Marcusson, who served until 1915 and who also spoke following the rendition of "God is a Spirit" by the choir. Dr. Marcusson is now with the Temple Beth Israel, of Macon, Ga. The rabbis of K.K. B.E. synagogue for the last fifty years, half the period since the founding of Reform Judaism, are here. Dr. Levy became rabbi in 1875, and the present rabbi is Dr. Jacob S. Raisin. After the address by Dr. Marcusson the congregation sung "El Keloheinu."
Banquet Program
The banquet to be held in the evening at Francis Marion Hotel will be a brilliant function, attended by many members of K.K. B.E. congregation, and by guests from other cities, there being a number of visitors here for the centennial celebration. Dr. Blank, president of the congregation, will serve as toastmaster. Speakers are to include Henry Doc Williams and Mrs. Octavus Cohen.
At the tabernacle of the Hasell street synagogue, Sunday Morning at 11 o'clock, combined services for the Sabbath school and Sisterhood will also be held with address was scheduled by Mrs. Bauer and by Mrs. Julian Hunnig president of the Southeastern Jewish Religious School Union. Visiting ministers are expected to make short talks and following exercises visitors will be taken on an automobile ride around the city.
Address by Dr. Silverman
The Friday evening service was opened with a prayer by Dr. Jacob S. Raisin, and the service was read by Rabbi Ferdinanad K. Hirsch, of Sumter, who took the occasion to comment on the significance of the celebration which is under way here. Mr. Blank delivered an address of welcome and introduced the prinicpal speaker, Rabbi Silverman, who for 36 years has been identified with Temple Emmanuel of New York, the largest Jewish congregation in the United States.
Dr. Silvermans's address was brilliant, scholarly, inspiring, and was followed with close attention by the audience. Dr. Silverman dwelt on the history of Jewish Reform, covering his subject in a comprehensive, interesting and eloquent style. He traced Judaism from the time of Abraham, who he refereed to as the first performer, to the present time, emphasizing the thought that Jewish Reform was inevitable, because it was based on God's great law of evaluation. It could of been postponed, but it could not be avoided. He asserted that the Jewish prophets were the greatest religious performers in the world.
To believe in evolution is bot heresy, was stressed by Dr. Silverman, for it is by evolution that God created and maintains the universe and the development in the Jewish faith, the Reform movement instituted in Charleston 100 years ago, was in accord with evolution as a divine law. Dr. Silverman traced developments to Judaism that led to the definite Reform movement which took place and has become firmly established.
Reform Movement
Rev. Dr. Levy dwelt interestingly upon the origin and development of the Reform movement in Charleston which was inaugurated by members of K.K. B.E. synagogue 100 years ago. He referred to Isaac Harvy, a man of brilliant attainments, who was the organizer of the first Reform society here in 1824, and thus gave an impetus to the movement which, as Dr. Levy showed, gained a strong foothold among the Jews here and was sustained, strengthened largely because of the efforts of Rev. Dr. Fozanski, who was rabbi in 1838, and who through untiring zeal and devotion, was mainly instrumental in establishing the Reform movement as a successful development in the progress if the Jewish faith.
Dr. Levy spoke of the future prospects for Judaism, and he urged that the Jews of today keep up the good work of their fathers, so when a hundred years hence the second centennial of Reform Judaism is celebrated. Jews of that day will look to those of today revere those of the past.
At the conclusion of the service a reception was held in the tabernacle.
K.K. B.E. Congregation
The K.K. B.E. synagogue, in which the centennial services have been held, ranks among the most interesting religious edifices in Charleston, and the congregation has a history that goes back to the days of early Charleston. It is one of the oldest Jewish congregations in the United States, having been formed nearly 175 years ago, in 1750.
Many of the founders of the congregation were direct descendants of Jews driven from Spain. A number of them settled in South Carolina, and when the Revolutionary struggle commenced those who could bear arms joined the American army and volunteered their services in defense of their adopted county.
At the first meeting of which there is any record, Moses Cohen was elected chief rabbi, Isaac de Costa, minister and Joseph Tobias, president. Other Jews known to have been living in Charleston at that time included in their number Meshod Tobias, Moses Pimenta, David de Olivera, Abraham de Costa, Mordecai Sheftall, Levy Sheftall, Michael Lazarus and Abraham N. Cardoza. They organized their religious association the after the Jewish New Year's Day in 1750, and their synagogue was a small wooden house situated on Union street, near Queen. The members of that early congregation were strictly Orthodox, but their descendants were to institute the great Reform movement 75 years later. The name was the same as now, Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim.
Building of Synagogue
In 1757 the congregation accepted premises at 318 King Street, near Hasell and in 1764 the synagogue was on King street near Beresford. A few years later a lot was purchased on Hasell street. The congregation became incorporated in February, 1791. The cornerstone for a new building was laid in 1792 and in 1794 the structure was completed, and for many years the congregation worshiped there.
On April 27, 1838, the synagogue was destroyed in a conflagration which swept over the city. The cornerstone for a new building was laid January 3, 1840, and the structure was completed at the cost of $40,000. It was completed in February, 1841, and completed in 1843. This synagogue is a building of the most chaste and classic architecture and its beauty compels attention. It is the model of a Proselyte Grecian Doric temple, and its portico a Hexstyle. The interior sustains the favorable impression of the beholder after the exterior view.
Saturday Morning Address
Mrs. Bauer, the first speaker at the Saturday morning exercises, and who is a director of the national federation of temple sisterhoods, spoke of the significance of the Jewish Reform movement to Jewish women, stating that it represented emancipation to them, as prior to that event they had not been permitted to participate in the services. In the course of her formation of the sisterhoods in 1913, to revive the interest in the synagogue and in Jewish activities not only among the women but among the men, too, and she told of the success and progress of that movement. She congratulated K.K. B.E. congregation on the occasion of centennial celebration.
Dr. Elzas, in an able and forceful address, referred to this as the closing of one era and a dawn of another, and stated that he looked forward to a Judaism that would be liberal and broad enough to include all phases of Jewish life and activities. In the course of his address, which made a deep impression upon his audience, he spoke in favor of a course in ethics for children in the public schools. He showed why the public schools and not the home or church, would be the most effective medium of inculcating proper ethics in the minds of the young, and referred to the fact that a bill toward that end had been passed in New York.
Dr. Marcusson, the last speaker, delivered an able address in which he stated that he looked forward to a greater spread and development of Reform Judaism, and to a time when there would be fewer lines cleavage within the ranks of Judaism, and between Jews and the rest of the world.
Originally published: The Charleston Evening Post, November 22, 1924