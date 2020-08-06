Breweries tap into city's history

Jamie Westendorff pulls down a hand-blown bottle from among his collection of thousands of bottles found around Charleston that date back more than a century.
The shiny metal tanks and kegs, amber hoses, brown paper sacks and sweet aromas that fill the back of a brick warehouse on Huger Street in Charleston bring to mind a scene from Portland, Ore., the microbrewery capital of the country. But the Palmetto Brewing Co. is very much a part of this city, and in the world of microbreweries, it's a dwarf.
About 10 years ago, when pals Louis Bruce and Ed Falkenstein started Palmetto, it was the first brewery to operate in the state in more than half a century, even though fresh beer had flowed here before the Revolutionary War and Charlestonians had undermined laws around the start of the past century that restricted alcohol. Generations later, Charlestonians are blazing South Carolina's new malt and hops trail.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the end of Prohibition in this country, and July is American Beer Month, so now is a good time to explore Charles-ton's brewing history. Not much has been written about it, and what evidence exists is sprinkled about in old city directories, Sanborn fire insurance maps, newspaper advertisements and sales receipts.
In the second half of the 18th century, the South Carolina Gazette boasted brewer Edmund Egan's product as "superior to most that is usually imported from the Northern Colonies." His brewery thrived until 1777, when inflation prevented him from buying supplies.
Flash forward about a century, when several breweries operated around town.
They not only produced beer, but also sodas, tonics, root beers and ginger ales.
West Ashley resident Jamie Westendorff is a local authority on old Charleston, including its breweries. Now in his 50s and a seventh-generation Charlestonian, Westendorff began collecting old bottles when he was 15. It wasn't long before that wasn't enough.
Today, Westendorff's house is a gold mine of things old and of Charleston.
It's like a museum or a library, but with more stuff. Cabinets and cases teem with more bottles than would fill a garbage truck. He has stacks and stacks of receipt books from local social organizations dating back more than a century and drawers full of Confederate money and Civil War-era buttons, pipes and other artifacts. He has more than a hundred items from The South Carolina Interstate and West Indian Exposition held in 1901 where Hampton Park is now located.
"Sometimes I really think I lived in a different time," said Westendorff, who enjoys reading through his old record books as if they were novels. "It makes you feel like a detective."
Bruce and Falkenstein did some research on their own before naming their brewery - they learned that a Palmetto Brewery existed here in the late 1800s.
"We wanted a name with a connection to Charleston," Falkenstein said.
They learned more about the name after talking with Westendorff when he began catering events at their brewery. Westendorff runs Charleston Outdoor Catering, cooking pigs and such on big custom-made grills.
In the mid-1800s, Claussen Brewing Co. operated out of buildings that occupied a block bordered by Hayne, Anson, Church, Guignard and Pinckney streets. By the 1880s, Palmetto Brewing Co. succeeded Claussen. The original Palmetto used cistern water to produce draft and bottled beer, which it sold in returnable blue bottles. Westendorff has many of those bottles and gave some to the owners of today's Palmetto Brewing. One bottle still has the original wire cap fastener attached.
The earlier Palmetto brewery survived the earthquake of 1886, offering an "Earthquake Beer" afterward. Part of the facility was an ice house with brick walls several feet thick. The ice, which cooled the brew, was shipped here covered in sawdust after being cut out of lakes up north.
But in 1893, Gov. Benjamin Tillman's South Carolina Dispensary System became law, forbidding the sale of liquor and beer in the state except through state-run dispensaries. Across the state, these dispensaries were intended to bottle and package booze to make money for the state and to control liquor consumption. It had little success with either goal, and was opposed by many.
According to the book "The South Carolina Dispensary," by Phillip Huggins, opposition was strongest in Charleston. It was here where just two weeks after the law took effect, a saloon keeper named Vincent Chicco sold a beer to an undercover detective and became the first arrested for violating the system. A riot ensued between the officers and bystanders, and in the end, Chicco was released on a $500 bond. He was elected to city council several times and operated some of the city's "blind tigers," establishments where patrons paid to see a non-existent blind tiger and receive a complimentary drink.
The largely corrupt dispensary, which was regularly undermined by bootleggers and challenged in the courts, stayed a statewide system until 1907. Then it was optional in each county until Prohibition arrived in the state in 1916. Palmetto Brewing Co. dissolved around the turn of the century, and its facilities were occupied next by Germania Brewing Co., which was gone by the time of Prohibition. The ice house existed into the 1950s.
A decade ago, state officials told Falkenstein and Bruce that breweries were illegal in South Carolina when they asked for a permit. That wasn't true, there just weren't any breweries. It took a lot of paperwork to get things moving. Falkenstein remembers being sent restaurant applications with sections blacked out and words changed and then being told to fill out other forms that seemed unrelated to brewing. Then there was dealing with the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.
"They actually sent federal marshals to interview our personal references," he said, laughing about it as he sat on a stool in the brewery's barroom.
Today, South Carolina is one of 11 states that has a three-tiered system. Beer brewers and importers are on one tier, wholesalers or distributors on another, and retailers on the third. Businesses on each tier must be completely separate financially.
Palmetto produces four beers - an amber, a pale ale, a lager and a porter, which it sells only to Pearlstine Distributors. That company sells the beer to retailers throughout the state, mostly in Charleston. Nowadays, only a few other breweries operate in the state, but there are scores of brewpubs, including Southend Brewery downtown, Tbonz Brewery in Mount Pleasant and Hops Brewery in North Charleston. Those can produce limited amounts of beer only for on-premises consumption or for carry-out in screw-top half-gallon jugs called growlers.
Dave Kascak, brew master with TBonz, hopes all that will change someday.
"There really just aren't enough microwbreweries ... to take a stand," he said.
