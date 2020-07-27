Bee Jackson Wanted to “Charleston” in Charleston in 1925

Bee Jackson was a young professional dancer who tried to establish a reputation in the 1920s as the premiere exponent of the “Charleston” steps. Crisscrossing the United States and touring Europe, she boldly promoted herself as the “originator” of the jazzy moves that others had created. To bolster her claims, she needed to publicize herself in the Southern city from which the dance took its name. But the people of Charleston were “Charleston” shy in 1925, and Bee’s request for the keys to the city sparked a debate about the economic value of the popular dance craze.
The precise roots of the “Charleston” dance are obscure, as I mentioned last week, but the consensus of eyewitnesses living in early twentieth century New York agreed that it had first gained attention in Harlem among recent immigrants from the South Carolina Lowcountry. From Harlem street corners and night clubs it rose to the Broadway stage in the October 1923 revue, Runnin’ Wild. Paired with James P. Johnson’s now-famous tune of the same name, the “Charleston” dance spawned a legion of white fans who spread its popularity far and wide. By the middle of 1925, the “Charleston” was a bona fide national phenomenon that embodied the hedonistic spirit of the Jazz Age.
To read the entire article, please go to the Charleston County Public Library site.