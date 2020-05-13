A Museum A Repository of S.C. Lore

Old Institution Has Had Many Homes In City
The Charleston museum is the second institution of learning established in South Carolina. Four sponsors fostered it before it attained its independence. Two wars and a destructive fire have treated its collections, cramped quarters at times have hampered its growth, but today it is the center for certain types of scientific endeavor in South Carolina, a repository for the physical aspects of her culture, and a mecca for South Carolinians who visit Charleston.
The Charleston Library society furnished the impulse for founding the Charleston museum. At its January meeting, 1773, Lieutenant Governor William Bull, president of the library society, proposed that a special committee be appointed to collect materials "for promoting a natural history of the province." The suggestion was approved and a committee of 21 named to report back to the society.
After publication of a prospectus, which was received with enthusiasm, Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, Thomas Heyward, Jr., Dr. Peter Fayssoux and Dr. Alexander Baron were made curators, but three years later the American Revolution interrupted its career.
In 1778, a fire destroyed the greater part of the library's books and its museum. From then until 1792, the society had no permanent home but met in the house of Daniel Cannon, in Queen street, near Church.
After 1792, when the state house, which had been partially burned, was rebuilt as the Charleston county court house, the library society with its museum occupied a part of one floor.
In 1815, the museum was transferred to the newly organized library and Philosophical Society of South Carolina, which renamed it "the Museum of South Carolina" and installed it in a wooden building in Chalmers street.
In 1828, the society moved to the Medical college in Queen street, where it remained even after society ceased to exist.
Hostilities of 1861-65 interrupted development of the museum and caused loss of part of its collections, but expansion was resumed during the latter part of the 19th century. Shortly after 1900 it became apparent that the growth and usefulness of the museum were being retarded by its outgrown and crowded quarters.
In 1907, the present building the known as the Thompson Memorial auditorium, was acquired and the collections moved there. The name, Charleston Museum, was adopted.
During the succeeding period, the services and collections of the museum were greatly expanded.
In 1916, a Hall of Man was opened with the ethnological collections exhibited to tell the story of man's culture. In 1919, a new department of South Carolina culture was inaugurated with a large loan exhibition. In 1921, a children's room became the center of education work.
In 1928, the museum acquired the first of its historic house branches, the Heyward-Washington house, in Church street, built in 1770 and occupied by George Washington on his stay here in 1791.
The Manigault house, at Meeting Street and Ashmead Place, was given to the museum in 1933.
The museum itself strives to see the best material for exhibition in three categories, with equal emphasis on each.
The front half of the main hall is devoted to the culture history of man.
The culture history of South Carolina since the period of colonization is demonstrated in the gallery above. Collections are organized to show the domestic arts and life in the south gallery, community life in organizations and trade in the east gallery and transportation, industry and agriculture in the north gallery.
The natural history exhibits occupy the rear half of the main hall. They are grouped so that geology, paleontology, invertebrates and the osteological collections are on the north side and birds and mammals on the south.
Originally published March 17, 1950