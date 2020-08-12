The John England Legacy

John England arrived in Charleston on Dec. 30, 1820, after an arduous ocean voyage that began in Belfast two months prior. A dashing young Irishman with a winning personality, England, the first Catholic bishop of the new Diocese of Charleston, had been a priest a mere 12 years. He was consecrated bishop two days before his 34th birthday in Cork, Ireland, with an appointment to a diocese he had neither seen nor imagined.
We don’t know how extensive a briefing John England received with this altogether unexpected call, but he quickly found that he was in true mission territory. The seat of the diocese was a 150-year-old city full of charm, grace, a burgeoning port, plantations, and slavery. Charleston itself had a marked presence of Catholics and held the only official parish in the state of South Carolina when he arrived. St. Mary of the Annunciation was established in 1789 by Bishop John Carroll of Baltimore. One of its first priests, another Irishman, Father Simon Gallagher, was assigned to St. Mary’s as pastor shortly thereafter. Father Gallagher, a scholar, not only conducted ministerial duties but also served on the faculty of the College of Charleston and was, for three years in the early 1800s, the school’s headmaster. Catholics had already made a mark in the city.
The remainder of England’s diocese was quite another story, however. The diocese assigned to John England included three states — North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia — and, from 1832-1837, also Haiti. In the American states which his diocese encompassed, England had 10 resident priests to serve some 5,000 Catholics. His scattered co-religionists typically depended on parents and grandparents as religion teachers, with the occasional sacramental ministry of itinerant priests. Not surprisingly, Bishop England quickly set about recruiting more priests to his diocese and, in 1829, established a new community of religious sisters, the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy, locally known as the OLM’s.
John England began erecting Catholic institutions — parishes, schools, a seminary, and the first diocesan newspaper, The United States Catholic Miscellany — and did much of this within a decade of his arrival. He made his imprint on the city of Charleston and on American Catholic culture. Bishop John England drafted a diocesan constitution, organized lay leadership, provided for the education not only of white children but also free Africans and slaves. He also collaborated with Charleston civic leaders in promoting literary societies, and was invited to address a joint session of the U.S. Congress in 1826. His eloquence and erudition made a persuasive case for the compatibility of Catholicism with America’s commitment to freedom of religion. This subject had been an ongoing matter of suspicion because Catholics were long suspected of owing allegiance to another power: the Vatican.
England learned the background and the current status of his far-flung diocese by traveling extensively. What he may not have known was how truly long there had been a Catholic presence in South Carolina in particular. People in Georgetown speak of a short-lived Catholic settlement on Winyah Bay, established in 1526 by Spanish explorers. Historians of the Beaufort area have collected more than ample evidence of the presence of Santa Elena, a settlement that persisted from 1566-1587 on what is now Parris Island. Santa Elena was then part of “La Florida.” Pedro Menendez, the governor, brought chaplains with him, and excavations of the Santa Elena site give evidence of the existence of a chapel there.
After Spanish control gave way to that of the British, Catholics were often persecuted. In the latter 17th century, when free practice of religion was granted, it was extended to “all Christians … (Papists excepted),” according to executive decree. Catholics, therefore, typically practiced their faith quietly and hoped that a missionary priest (sometimes in disguise) would pass their way. A century later that all changed, thanks to the U.S. Constitution and the Bill of Rights.
An example of how Catholicism carried on in many quarters may be found in the story of Nathalie De Lage Sumter. The wife of Col. Thomas Sumter Jr., Nathalie came with her family from France to flee the French Revolution. They were endangered by association with the French crown. Nathalie’s godmother had been none other than Marie Antoinette, who met her end at the guillotine. Nathalie’s family brought both gentility and Catholicism with them. So, when Nathalie married the son of the Revolutionary War hero in the early 19th century, she saw to it that their children and a number of slaves were raised Catholic (or, in the case of slaves, converted). Nathalie taught catechism in the Sumter home, then in a family chapel. She conducted what have been called “dry Masses,” with scriptural readings and prayers only, when the services of a priest could not be had.
The Sumter practice of religion was what John England found in many areas of his widespread diocese. The “house church” model that characterized the very first century of Christianity was at work across his diocese. Meanwhile, he was navigating what was largely Protestant territory. Given the tensions in his home country, it may come as a surprise to find how ecumenical Bishop England was. Early on, he found that Lutherans, Episcopalians, Methodists, and Presbyterians welcomed him to use their pulpits in his travels. In Charleston, he befriended people of all faiths. When John England died in 1842, bells tolled all over the Holy City, prayers were offered in churches and synagogues, businesses closed down, and flags were flown at half-mast.
Bishop John England left a legacy of generous Catholicism and warm commitment to the common good which has impacted local, state, and world history. His 12 successors as bishops of Charleston, along with personalities like Charleston’s former Mayor Joe Riley, State Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal, Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, and the hundreds of thousands of Catholics who have served in business, industry, agriculture, education, the military, and political life have carried on his legacy of goodness and grace. And so we celebrate.
