As we celebrate the 350th year anniversary of Charleston’s founding, it is important to honor the history and contributions of the Gullah Geechee people and their ancestors who here at the city’s establishment. As the city’s landscape and population changes there still are prominent traces of their vibrant culture and contributions all throughout the Lowcountry from the foodways to the architecture.
The Gullah Geechee people are descendants of the enslaved Central and West Africans who were taken primarily from the rice growing regions of West Africa across the Atlantic to the coastal southeastern states to cultivate rice, indigo and Sea Island cotton on plantations. They were brought here because of their pre-existing knowledge and mastery of tidal rice cultivation. The nature of their enslavement on the isolated plantations fostered a unique culture with a blend of deep West African retentions that are present in the culture’s distinctive arts, crafts, music, foodways, and language. The U.S. Congress established the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Area as a National Heritage Area to recognize the importance of the culture and people. It is the job of the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission to preserve, protect, and educate the public on the people’s contributions. The Gullah Geechee people live in the coastal areas and sea islands of North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.
The Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission is tasked with engaging with all parts of the corridor in variety of ways, including providing educational programming. As of this spring and summer, we have switched our projects to virtual platforms promoting them with #virtualgullahgeechee. The intimacy of programming with crowds in public spaces such as libraries and festivals is greatly missed, however the accessibility of our programs has increased with engagement from all over the Corridor and beyond. The topics of our programs highlight important history, traditional crafts, foodways, music, and storytelling.
As we stand on historic ground its important learn about the findings of local archeologists. Our previous virtual program, “Tracing the African Diaspora Through Colonoware” was done in partnership with archeologists from the Clemson University/ College of Charleston Graduate Program in Historic Preservation, Drayton Hall, and the Charleston County Public Library system to introduce the public to Colonoware – a formed hand-built earthenware pottery made by enslaved Africans and Native Americans. Recent fragments found in the Charleston area demonstrates the uniqueness in the African decorative style created by using a palm leaf.
Also done in partnership with the CCPL were a children’s storytelling and history book discussion. The children’s storytelling with Kyndra Joi, Gullah Geechee author and singer, featured her book "Who Dem Gullah.. Asks Princess Anyika: Tales of a Gullah Princess” written in Gullah. Sharing Kyndra’s work was a great way to feature and preserve the Gullah language. Dr. Anne Bailey held a discussion on her book “The Weeping Time”, which refers to the single, largest slave auction in U.S. history. In 1859, 436 Gullah Geechee men, women and children from plantations located in Darien and St. Simons, Georgia were put up for sale on a racetrack in Savannah, Georgia.
We have also partnered with Joe McGill’s Slave Dwelling Project for his sleepovers in several local plantations and historic houses with slave dwellings still intact. Joe spends the night in these dwellings and discusses the lives of the enslaved calling attention to their stories. Further down the corridor, we have partnered with the Harrington School located in St. Simons, GA for their “Back Porch Brunch” with Gullah Geechee elder Amy Lotson Roberts. Ms. Roberts grew up on the island and attended the Harrington School and provides great insight to the Gullah Geechee way of life on the islands before development.
As all of these programs were featured virtually, most of them can be found on our Facebook page along with dates for our upcoming programs. Upcoming programs include a conversation with basket weaver Nakia Wigfall and a presentation with Johns Island native, Rev. DeMett Jenkins on “Growing Up Gullah” in the Lowcountry. In addition to our scheduled programs, links and references are posted on our page for further self-learning resources on Gullah culture and history.
An opportunity to spotlight several aspects of Gullah Geechee culture and history has been our Watch Night + Emancipation Proclamation Celebration. Gullah Geechee people in Charleston and across the corridor come together every year for a celebration that is over 155 years old: the New Year’s Eve “Watch Night” service commemorating the date of January 1, 1863 when Gullah Geechee people in the Lowcountry began to emerge from slavery as a result of the Emancipation Proclamation going into effect. To celebrate the tradition, we support churches within the corridor that still observe Watch Night by putting them on a collective list, giving them a bible written in Gullah along with other materials such as appropriate hymns for the occasion that successfully recall traditions.
On December 31st, for the past two years we have partnered with local historic churches to hold a daytime Watch Night service with all visitors welcome to learn about the significance of the longstanding tradition. The event celebrates the culture with Gullah Geechee musicians, dancers, historians and food. Although the service may have to look different this year, we are committed to uplifting the Watch Night traditions and supporting Gullah Geechee communities with their services.