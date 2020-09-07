September 7, 1864 – Bombardment of Charleston

Gen. Foster ordered 600 Confederate prisoners to be placed on Morris Island “as an act of retaliation” for failing to remove the Federal prisoners from Charleston. Gus Smythe, from his lookout perch in St. Michael’s steeple, could see, through his telescope the prisoners “in the morning getting their rations & also see the poor fellows looking thro’ the cracks of the fence.”
By that time Gen. Jones was in charge of 6000 Federal prisoners within the city limits. Most of them were housed in the City Jail at the corner of Franklin and Magazine Streets. Others were housed around the corner in Roper Hospital at the corner of Queen and Logan Streets. The majority were held at the Charleston racecourse. Most of the Federal prisoners considered their imprisonment in Charleston to be a life-saving change, away from the hellish conditions of Andersonville.