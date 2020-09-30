September 30, 1926 – Funeral for Edmund Thornton Jenkins

The funeral for Edmund Thornton Jenkins was held in Charleston on a Thursday at the New Tabernacle Fourth Baptist Church on Palmetto Street. The Jenkins Orphanage Band marched through the Humane Friendly Cemetery and played a dirge at the grave-site. Jenkins was buried next to his mother, Lena Jenkins.
In July Jenkins had undergone surgery for appendicitis. After being returned to his bed he fell onto the floor sometime during the night where he remained undiscovered for several hours. He contracted pneumonia and his condition worsened. For some reason he had been released from the hospital and died at home on September 12. The American consul in Paris cabled Reverend Jenkins to inform him of his son’s death. The six hundred dollar cost of having his body embalmed and shipped to America was paid by Reverend Jenkins.