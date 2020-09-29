You have permission to edit this article.
September 29, 1939 – Five Tornadoes

Tornado damage of St. Philips Church

Five tornados crossed Charleston in the span of less than 90 minutes, 2 of which crossed the peninsula and 1 coming ashore on Sullivan’s Island. 32 people died and the damage was “estimated to be over $2 million.”

View of tornado damage – looking up Market Street from the U.S. Custom House on East Bay Street.