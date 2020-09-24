September 24, 2018 – Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston

The College of Charleston announced the institution’s creation of the Center for the Study of Slavery in Charleston.
Through scholarly research and public programming, the new center will examine the impact of slavery and race-related issues in the City of Charleston, including the surrounding region, and at the College of Charleston from the late 18th century through the civil rights era and the continued impact and legacy of slavery in the present.
Bernard Powers, professor emeritus of history at the College, serves as the center’s first director. Given the fact that nearly half of all enslaved Africans who were forcibly brought to North America arrived through Charleston, Powers said it is only natural that the College of Charleston would create a center to study slavery’s impact and legacy on the city and its institutions.