September 23, 2012 – The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess on Broadway

The Gershwins’ Porgy and Bess closed on Broadway after 322 performances, making it the longest production of Porgy and Bess ever staged. This production starred four-time Tony-award winner Audra MacDonald, but, like most productions of Porgy and Bess, it was not without controversy. The producers changed some of the story and music to make it more appealing to modern audiences. The operatic-styled recitatives were replaced by spoken dialogue. Eight-time Tony winner, Stephen Sondheim, also complained that the new title completely ignored Dubose Heyward’s significant contribution to the work.
The production was nominated for ten Tony Awards in 2012 and won the Best Musical Revival. MacDonald won a fifth Tony-award for her performance as Bess.