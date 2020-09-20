September 20, 1708 – People in Charles Town

Reverend Gideon Johnston was not impressed at what he found in Charles Town. He wrote: “The people here, generally speaking, are the vilest race of men upon earth. They have neither honor, nor honesty, nor religion enough to entitle them to any tolerable character, being a perfect Medley of hotch-potch made up of bankrupt pirates, decayed libertines … who have transported themselves hither from Bermudas, Jamaica, Barbados, Montserat, Antego, Nevio, New England, Pennsylvania … Most of those that pretend to be churchmen are strongly crippled in their goings…”
The population of Carolina was 9580 souls which included:
2260 free men and women
120 white servant males and females
1700 white free children
2900 Negro men and women slaves
1100 Indian men and women slaves
1200 Negro children slaves
300 Indian children slaves