September 1, 1737 - The South Carolina Society established

Originally called the “Two-Bitt Club,” it was organized by French Huguenot artisans and forbade the use of English in the beginning. Their goal was to support indigent and widows and orphans. The met at Jacob Woolford’s Broad Street Tavern or at Poinsett’s Tavern on Elliott Street, opposite Bedon’s Alley.
The Society was incorporated by the Provincial General Assembly as the French Society on May 1, 1751, and King George II confirmed it at the Court of St. James on December 20, 1752. Soon afterward, the name was changed to the South Carolina Society and began including non-French members.
The Society purchased a block of land between George and Wentworth streets, cut a new street through it (the present Society Street), and built a school for orphan boys.
In 1804, the Society built the South Carolina Society Hall at 72 Meeting Street as a school for female orphans and indigents, and as a meeting place. The first floor was used to school orphans and indigents, while the second floor was a ballroom for social purposes.