You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

October 9, 1886 – Earthquake Relief Committee Ended

October 9, 1886 – Earthquake Relief Committee Ended

Harper’s Weekly – images of Charleston relief efforts

Forty days after a terrible earthquake, mass food distribution by the Earthquake Relief Committee (ERC) to the citizens of Charleston ended. There were less than 300 people in need, who were cared for by other charities.