October 4, 2015 – Historic Flooding in Charleston

A historic flooding event affected the Carolinas from October 1-5, 2015. A stalled front offshore combined with deep tropical moisture streaming northwest into the area ahead of a strong upper level low pressure system to the west and Hurricane Joaquin well to the east. This led to historic rainfall with widespread amounts of 15-20 inches and localized amounts over 25 inches, mainly in the Charleston tri-county area. Flash flooding was prevalent and led to significant damage to numerous properties and roads and many people having to be rescued by emergency personnel. In addition, tides were high due to the recent perigean spring tide and persistent onshore winds, exacerbating the flooding along the coast, especially in downtown Charleston.