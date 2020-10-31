October 31, 1769 – Slaves Brought to Charlestown

The Sally brought slaves to Charlestown. Henry Laurens wrote:
“A third poor pining creature hanged herself with a piece of small vine which shows her carcass was not very weighty … who that views the above Picture can love the African trade?”
Laurens rationalized his role as a slave trader using what was to become a tried and true Charleston excuse – tradition.
“These Negroes were first enslaved by the English … I was born in a Country where Slavery had been established by the British Kings & Parliaments … I found the Christian Religion & Slavery growing under the same authority … I am not the Man who enslaved them, they are indebted to English men for that.”