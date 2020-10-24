October 24, 1808 – Charleston Homespun Company

In 2020, the City of Charleston and its citizens will commemorate its 350th anniversary of the arrival of English settlers from Barbados to Charles Towne Landing in 1670 and share Charleston’s full and accurate story up to the present day. Throughout the year, we will honor the customs, diverse cultures, and rich heritage through a deep reflection and true representation of the city’s history.
The cornerstone of the Charleston Homespun Company was laid at the west end of Wentworth Street – the first manufacturing company incorporated in Charleston. Thomas Bennett, a prominent lowcountry entrepreneur, was the first director of the company.