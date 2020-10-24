You have permission to edit this article.
October 24, 1808 – Charleston Homespun Company

Thomas Bennett, Jr.

The cornerstone of the Charleston Homespun Company was laid at the west end of Wentworth Street – the first manufacturing company incorporated in Charleston. Thomas Bennett, a prominent lowcountry entrepreneur, was the first director of the company.