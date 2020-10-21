October 21, 1751 – Charleston Baptist Association Established

Under the preaching of evangelist George Whitefield, a young native of Pennsylvania, Oliver Hart, trusted in Christ for his salvation at the age of 18. Five years later, he was licensed to preach and was ordained in October 1749. Oliver Hart became pastor of the First Baptist Church Charleston in February 1750. On October 21, 1751, the Charleston Baptist Association was established and became a prototype for all Southern Baptist Associations that followed.
Under Hart’s vigorous religious leadership, the Charleston Baptist Association pioneered a sustainable strategic force for expanding the growth of churches in the Southeast. For three decades the association continually grew in both size and influence under his leadership, extending its membership to include churches in both North & South Carolina.