October 12, 1861 – A Blockade-Running Ship, Theodora

A blockade-running ship, Theodora, left Charleston under the command of Captain Thomas Lockwood. On board were the two Confederate European representatives, Mason and Slidell. The ship was owned by a syndicate headed by F. T. Porcher. George A. Trenholm, officer for Fraser, Trenholm and Company, put up half the money to supply the ship for voyage, in return for a handsome profit. Mason and Slidell were taken to Havana, Cuba to catch passage to England. They were captured by the USS San Jancinto and arrested.