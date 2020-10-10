October 10, 1935 – Porgy and Bess Premieres on Broadway

Originally clocking in at four hours with two intermissions, the Broadway premiere of Gershwin and Heyward’s Porgy and Bess was adapted for the Big Apple. Opening at the Alvin Theater, the run lasted 124 performances with Todd Duncan and Anne Brown as the leads.
The folk tale focuses on Porgy, a disabled, African-American street beggar living in Charleston, SC and his attempts to rescue Bess from the possession of her violent lover, Crown, and her drug dealer, Sportin’ Life.
Gershwin and Heyward vacationed to Folly Beach, SC to get a feel for the culture and music. Down there, the most famous songs “Summertime” and “It Ain’t Necessarily So” were penned.