November 4, 1850 – Francis J. Grimke Born

Francis J. Grimke was born a slave in Charleston, South Carolina on November 4, 1850. After the war he and his older brother, Archibald, went north to Lincoln University. Francis graduated from Lincoln in 1870. After working briefly at Lincoln, Grimke attended Princeton Theological Seminary from which he graduated in 1878. Soon after graduation he became pastor of the Fifteenth Street Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., a post he held until 1928. On Christmas Eve, 1918, Rev. Grimke delivered a sermon summarizing the aims and objectives of the recently ended World War as well as its potential impact on the darker races of the world.