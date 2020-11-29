November 29, 1864 – 74 Shots in Charleston

Seventy-four shots landed in Charleston overnight, proving that the Federal authorities outside Charleston were willing to ignore the six-day old order to cease the bombardment. Paroled Federal prisoner Robert Sneden, traveling through Charleston on his way back up north, wrote:
“During the night our forces … shelled Charleston … until daylight. I could see the trail of the burning fuses on the sky, and heard plainly the bursting shells, and the dull roar of the falling walls in Charleston. Two or three small fires were burning at the same time. King and Queen Streets seemed to have been favored … and no place is esteemed safe in the city … I kept indoors as much as possible.”