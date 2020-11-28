In 2020, the City of Charleston and its citizens will commemorate its 350th anniversary of the arrival of English settlers from Barbados to Charles Towne Landing in 1670 and share Charleston’s full and accurate story up to the present day. Throughout the year, we will honor the customs, diverse cultures, and rich heritage through a deep reflection and true representation of the city’s history.
November 28, 1812 – Dr. Timothy Ruggles Green Helps Theodosia
Mark Jones, Charleston tour guide and author
Dr. Timothy Ruggles Green, an old friend of Aaron Burr, arrived in Charleston to accompany an ailing Theodosia to New York to visit her father. At this time she was most likely dying of uterine cancer and suffering severe symptoms.