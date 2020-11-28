You have permission to edit this article.
November 28, 1812 – Dr. Timothy Ruggles Green Helps Theodosia

Theodosia Burr Alston

Dr. Timothy Ruggles Green, an old friend of Aaron Burr, arrived in Charleston to accompany an ailing Theodosia to New York to visit her father. At this time she was most likely dying of uterine cancer and suffering severe symptoms.