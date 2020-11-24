November 24, 1802 – Theodosia Burr

In 2020, the City of Charleston and its citizens will commemorate its 350th anniversary of the arrival of English settlers from Barbados to Charles Towne Landing in 1670 and share Charleston’s full and accurate story up to the present day. Throughout the year, we will honor the customs, diverse cultures, and rich heritage through a deep reflection and true representation of the city’s history.
Theodosia Burr arrived home from New York with her son. Her husband, Joseph, had just been elected to the South Carolina legislature representing Christ Church Parish in present-day Mt. Pleasant. In Charleston Theodosia lived at 94 Church Street.