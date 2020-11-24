You have permission to edit this article.
November 24, 1802 – Theodosia Burr

94 Church Street, Charleston

Theodosia Burr arrived home from New York with her son. Her husband, Joseph, had just been elected to the South Carolina legislature representing Christ Church Parish in present-day Mt. Pleasant. In Charleston Theodosia lived at 94 Church Street.