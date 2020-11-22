November 22, 1737 – Charles Theodore Pachelbel

Pachelbel organized a concert of vocal and instrumental music in Charleston to celebrate St. Cecilia, patroness of musicians.
Charles Theodore Pachelbel (baptized Karl Theodorus) arrived in Charlestown, April 1736. Born in Germany in 1690, he was the son of the famous Johann Pachelbel, composer of the popular Canon in D. Pachelbel initially migrated to Providence, Rhode Island to install an organ in Trinity Church in 1733. Three years later he arrived in Charlestown and lived here until his death.