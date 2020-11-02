November 2, 1828 – Thomas Pinckney Died

Thomas Pinckney died. Pinckney was the son of Eliza Lucas Pinckney and younger brother of Charles Cotesworth, who signed the Constitution of the United States. Thomas served during the American Revolution as captain of the 1st South Carolina Regiment of the Continental Army. In 1781 he fought in Virginia with Lafayette. He served as the 36th governor of South Carolina from 1787-89. In 1792, Pinckney replaced John Adams as Minister to Great Britain for four years. He also served as Envoy Extraordinary to Spain and arranged the Treaty of San Lorenzo, also known as Pinckney’s Treaty, with Spain in 1795.