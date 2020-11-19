November 19, 1863 – Union Shells During Church Services

During a special Thanksgiving service, a Union shell exploded near the church door as the congregation was exiting. It was the last service held in St. Michael’s during the war.
During their service at St. Philip’s a shell passed over the church and landed half a block away at the corner of Church and Cumberland Streets. Rev. Howe continued his sermon and finished the service before dismissing the congregation. It was the last service held at St. Philip’s during the war. Both congregations (St. Michael’s and St. Philip’s) continued to worship at St. Paul’s Episcopal (present-day Cathedral of St. Luke and St. Paul) on Coming Street, north of Calhoun Street, out of the range of the Federal guns.
For the remainder of the year, 283 shells landed in Charleston. Many of the shells were filled with “Greek Fire” – an incendiary mixture of turpentine and petroleum. As the shell exploded, pieces of fire were thrown great distances in the air and caught buildings on fire.