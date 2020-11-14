November 14, 1860 – Fire at the West Point Rice Mill

Sparks from the rice polishing machine ignited a fire at the West Point Rice Mill. “Brilliantly illuminating” the west side of Charleston, flames destroyed the mill machinery, ancillary buildings, and 23,306 bushels of rice. The company was insured and immediately began rebuilding the new mill. Although hampered by the Union blockade, the mill was capable of full operation in late 1863. When Charleston was occupied by the Union Army in 1865, the mill was used as a food distribution center.
After the Civil War, the mill resumed operations and its production increased. In 1886, it suffered damage from the 1886 Charleston earthquake. The brickwork was damaged and the gables were brought down. At some point before the 1920s, the entire roof was replaced except for the king posts and trusses.