November 12, 1918 – Armistice Day

“The Armistice was signed this morning.” wrote President Woodrow Wilson on November 11, 1918. “Everything for which America fought has been accomplished; it will now be our fortunate duty to assist by example, by sober, friendly counsel and by material aid in the establishment of just democracy throughout the world.”
In Charleston, The News and Courier printed its November 12, 1918, front-page headline in letters understandably larger than its own masthead. There was, of course, good reason to cheer. In just a year and a half, what was once considered a strictly “European crisis,” had killed 116,516 U.S. soldiers and wounded some 204,000 more–1,095 of them South Carolinians.