In the mid-20th century, Charleston, like most Southern cities, was segregated. The area beaches were “white,” leaving few outdoor recreational options for African Americans.
However, across the marsh from Folly Beach in the Sol Legare community on James Island, local African Americans created a recreational oasis on the marsh at the site of a former oyster factory where many of them used to work. Despite the closure of “The Factory,” as it was called, residents continued to gather at the site and patronize Joe Chavis’ restaurant, which was established nearby to cater to the former factory workers. The area came to be known as Mosquito Beach, named fittingly for the year-round bugs prevalent on the marshes’ edge.
Chavis’ store grew in popularity as did Mosquito Beach, becoming an essential refuge where African Americans could freely enjoy seafood, fishing, boating, socializing and swimming, attracting more and more visitors and additional businesses. Residents recall that it was the place “to see and be seen,” and that every business at the beach was “jam-packed with folks of all ages every weekend.”
Sol Legare native Susan Chavis wrote in 2015 of the role of Mosquito Beach during the early 1960s: “It was to give African Americans a place to enjoy themselves by ‘strutting’ up and down the area, catching a breeze, listening to a variety of music, shaking a leg, and buying some of the best soul and southern food, and just enjoying each other without the pressures of dividing lines.”
Mosquito Beach was one of only five “black beaches” around the Charleston region. While most of the visitors were local, the beach did attract people from out of town, and in 1961, The Pine Tree Hotel was built. Featuring 14 rooms and a common kitchen and bathrooms, the hotel thrived until segregation wound down and residents and tourists started visiting other beaches. While not architecturally significant, the hotel, which has survived Hurricanes Hugo, Matthew, Irma and Florence, serves as a poignant reminder of this community’s cultural history.
Mosquito Beach is a rare example of an African American recreation area from the Jim Crow days as the majority of the other beaches lost buildings due to natural disasters, development or neglect. Due to its cultural significance, the Historic Charleston Foundation, working with the community residents, worked to protect this important historic resource by securing a place for Mosquito Beach on the National Register of Historic Places.
A National Parks Service Civil Rights grant, awarded to Historic Charleston Foundation in 2019, will ensure that The Pine Tree Hotel is rehabilitated. “With funding from the National Park Service’s African American Civil Rights Grant Program, the Pine Tree Hotel can be rehabilitated into an educational and entrepreneurial hub for the local African American community, shining a light on the past while offering economic opportunities for the future,” said William “Cubby” Wilder, owner of the Pine Tree Hotel. Wilder’s late uncle, Andrew Jackson “Apple” Wilder, built the original structure.
Learn more at https://www.historicmosquitobeach.com/