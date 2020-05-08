May 8, 1829 - A simple poem of love

On this day in 1829, a poem was published “For the Courier,” simply signed “D.”
Never tell me that love changes often and soon;
And that time will extinguish its light;
They do err who speak thus. Like the light of the moon
Which is veiled by some dark cloud of night.
The heart of o’ershadow’d by misfortunate and care,
Gazes coldly on all that surrounds,
‘Till the soft light of hope breaks the clouds of despair,
And for smiles the eye banishes frowns.
When the heart which once throbs with emotions of love,
“As pure as the spirit that made it.”
Warmed with joyous affection renew’d from above,
Dares all under heaven to check it.
Oh! Like is the fond heart to that lov’d bird of night,
Sweetly breathing its song, soft and lone;
On sweet flowers and trees for a time it may light,
But the rose bush it loves can alone check its flight,
For there’s none half so dear—no not one.