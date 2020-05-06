May 6, 1615 - Dr. David Ramsey shot

On a Saturday afternoon, Dr. David Ramsay strolled down Broad Street on his way home when he passed by William Linnen. Linnen, who was standing behind the columns of St. Michael’s Church, stepped out and shot the doctor twice, in the back and hip.
According to a witness, Dr. Ramsey said “I know not if these wounds be mortal. I am not afraid to die, but should that be my fate I call on all here present to bear witness that I consider the unfortunate perpetrator of this deed a lunatic and free from guilt.”
Just one month before his shooting, Dr. David Ramsay was appointed by the court to examine William Linnen, a tailor known for serial litigation and nuisance suits against lawyers, judges and juries. After Linnen tried to murder his attorney, Ramsay examined Linnen and reported to the court that he was “deranged and that it would be dangerous to let him go.” Linnen was released after doctors believed he had regained his sanity. Even though he had threatened Ramsay, the doctor did not take the threat seriously.
Dr. Ramsey died two days later. He was buried at the Circular Congregational Church.