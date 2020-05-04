May 4, 1670 - The Three Brothers

The “Three Brothers” boat arrives in Charleston after being separated from the first fleet of English colonists who founded Charles Towne in April. After leaving Virginia, the vessel was lost in a storm and put them near the Spanish mission of Santa Catalina de Guale (near present-day St. Catherine’s Island, Ga.) They hoped to find much-needed supplies, but were attacked and lost 12 passengers. They headed north and were met by a group of Kiawah Indians who informed them of the English settlement at Albemarle Point. It was there that the expedition was reunited.