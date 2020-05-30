May 30, 1721 - Royal Government

General Sir Francis Nicholson became the first Royal Governor of South Carolina. He had served as governor of Maryland, Va and Nova Scotia.
He helped begin the College of William and Mary and was a passionate supporter of the Anglican Church, making many of the dissenters nervous. He was also instrumental in positive negotiations with the Cherokee nation, but dishonest in his dealing with the Creek nation. In a treaty he promised the English settlements would not extend west of the Savannah River.