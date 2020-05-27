May 27, 1744 - Pinckney ties the knot

22-year-old Eliza Lucas married American planter and politician Charles Pinckney. Pinckney, a widower, was twice her age.
Lucas took her family responsibilities seriously, vowing “to make a good wife to my dear husband in all its several branches; to make all my actions correspond with that sincere love and duty I bear him… I am resolved to be a good mother to my children, to pray for them, to set them good examples, to give them good advice, to be careful both of their souls and bodies, to watch over their tender minds.”