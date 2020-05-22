May 22, 1672 - Seal of South Carolina

The state seal was used for the first time by then President of South Carolina John Rutledge who later became the state's first Governor.
The seal is made up of two elliptical areas, linked by branches of the palmetto tree. This image on the left represents the battle of Sullivan’s Island fought on June 28, 1776, between defenders of the unfinished fort on the island and the British Fleet. The standing palmetto represents the victorious defenders, with the fallen oak tree representing the fallen British Fleet. On the palmetto tree is the motto Quis separabit, meaning 'who will separate us?’ along with 12 spears that represent the first 12 states of the Union. At the bottom is ‘Animis opibusque’, meaning ‘Prepared in mind and resources.’ The right-hand image depicts the Roman goddess Spes walking along a shore that is littered with weapons. The goddess grasps a branch of laurel as the sun rises behind her. Below her image is her name, Spes, Latin for 'hope', and over the image is the motto Dum spiro spero, meaning 'While I breathe, I hope.’