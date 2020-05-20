May 20, 1780 - Parole, but no relief

Most of the American militia, locked up after the siege of Charleston, were given parole and allowed to return to their homes. Unfortunately, any of the important men were stripped of their property and had little recourse than to pledge loyalty to the Crown.
Many properties and homes were seized during this time. The South Carolina Gazette was taken by the British. John Wells of the South Carolina and American General Gazette quickly swore allegiance to the King to save his property. He was allowed to resume publication in July.