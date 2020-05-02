May 2, 1914 - The makings of Jazz

Rev. Daniel Jenkins, the operator of the Jenkins Orphanage House, received a telegram from Jules Hurtig, a booking agent on Broadway. The telegram read: “Bring with you the best musicians you have of small boys.” Hurtig had seen a production of “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” featuring Jenkins Orphanage Band and he was quick to realize the band’s commercial potential. He supplied American acts for the Anglo-American Exposition scheduled to be held in London and thought the Jenkins Bands would be a major draw.
The Jenkins orphanage got their instruments from donations. Since Jenkins was not a musician, he hired two local Charleston musicians to tutor the children in music. The orphanage became the only black instrumental group in South Carolina of its time.
Wearing discarded Citadel uniforms, the band debuted on the streets of Charleston with the permission of the mayor, police chief and Chamber of Commerce.
Once they got their “big break” with Hurtig, they performed throughout the United States and even toured England, raising money for the support of the orphanage. They also played in the inaugural parades of Presidents Theodore Roosevelt and William Taft. They played from coast to coast as well as in Paris, Berlin, Rome, London and Vienna.
The band ceased to exist in the 1980s, but the orphanage and band deeply influenced the development of jazz music.
In 2003, a Fox Movietone News newsreel feature about the band, filmed on November 22, 1928, was entered into the United States National Film Registry as being worthy of preservation. William "Cat" Anderson, Jabbo Smith, Tom Delaney and Freddie Green are but a few of the alumni from the Jenkins Orphanage band who made it to the big time.
The original site of this orphanage was at 660 King Street. Its location is now in North Charleston.