May 19, 1856 - The road to succession

On the floor of the U.S. Senate, Sen. Charles Sumner from Massachusetts gave his “Crime Against Kansas” speech. Sumner spoke out against slavery and specifically called out South Carolina senator Andrew Butler, one of the authors of the 1854 Kansas-Nebraska Act.
“The senator from South Carolina has read many books of chivalry, and believes himself a chivalrous knight with sentiments of honor and courage. Of course he has chosen a mistress to whom he has made his vows, and who, though ugly to others, is always lovely to him; though polluted in the sight of the world, is chaste in his sight — I mean the harlot, slavery. For her his tongue is always profuse in words. Let her be impeached in character, or any proposition made to shut her out from the extension of her wantonness, and no extravagance of manner or hardihood of assertion is then too great for this senator.”