May 17, 1751 - South Carolina Society

The South Carolina Society was incorporated by the Assembly, making it one of the most important organizations in the Carolina colony.
In 1732, a French Huguenot named Elisha Poinsett opened a tavern in Charles Town. Several friends agreed to help him out by spending an evening or two each week in the tavern. They began collecting two bits (16 pence) a week for a fund to help any of their members in need. Soon, they became known as the“two-bit society.”
When the tavern no longer needed help, they formalized their association with the idea that education would be their main charity.