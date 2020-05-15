May 15, 1863 - Land of the free

Angelina Emily Grimké gave the closing speech at the convention of the American Anti-Slavery Society titled “Address to the Soldiers of our Second Revolution.”
Weld said, in part: “This war is not, as the South falsely pretends, a war of races, not of sections, nor of political parties, but a war of Principles; a war upon the working classes, whether white or black, a war against Man, the world over … The nation is in a death-struggle. It must either become one vast slavocracy of petty tyrants, or wholly the land of the free.”
Weld was a well known abolitionist, political activist, women's rights advocate and supporter of the women's suffrage movement. She and her sister Sarah Moore Grimké are the only white Southern women who became abolitionists.